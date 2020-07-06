Woman, Child Injured in Interstate 80 Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman and a child were injured in a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Richland Township late Thursday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:53 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, I-80 westbound near the 44.6 mile marker in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 31-year-old Krystal A. Balcacer, of Bronx, New York, was operating a 2006 Honda Civic, traveling west on Interstate 80 in the left lane, negotiating a left curve in the roadway, when her vehicle began to travel into the median. The left front of the vehicle then struck a jersey barrier on the south side of the roadway.

After the initial impact, the vehicle began to rotate in a counterclockwise direction back across the westbound lanes. The left rear of the vehicle then struck the cement barrier on the north side of the roadway. The vehicle continued down the barrier in a westerly direction and came to a final rest against the barrier, facing southeast.

Balcacer was using a seat belt, and her passenger, a seven-year-old female from Bronx, New York, was secured in a child booster seat. They both suffered suspected minor injuries but were not transported.

Balcacer was charged with a traffic violation.

Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance, and Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.

