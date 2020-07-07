A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.