BREAKING NEWS: LifeFlight Dispatched After Crash in Clarion

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 @ 01:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

clarion-crash-newCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – LifeFlight was dispatched following a crash that occurred early Tuesday afternoon in Clarion Township.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call around 12:37 p.m. reporting a crash in the area of 908 S. 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

LifeFlight was also dispatched.

The scene was cleared around 1:18 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

(Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.)


