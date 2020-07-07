Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Cookies

These cookies by Ruthie Niederriter and Katie Bauer are so delicious that they’ll be gone in seconds!

Ingredients

2 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup milk



2 tsp. baking soda3 eggs1/2 tsp. salt1/2 tsp. vanilla3 tsp. baking powder1 cup oil1 large package of chocolate chips4 cups flour

Directions

-Cream together first 7 ingredients.

-Add oil.

-Add flour and chocolate chips until well combined.

-Grease cookie sheet.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes.

