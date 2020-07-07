The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Featured Local Job: Fleet Coordinator

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 @ 02:07 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Klapec Trucking Company of Reno, PA, is looking to fill positions within our Operations Team.

Must have general knowledge and experience in the transportation industry. Manage and coordinate all aspects of the freight division. Service existing customers and acquire/develop new accounts. Rate quoting, tariff knowledge is required. Knowledge of over-dimensional load requirements and permitting preferred. Exceptional computer skills are a must as well as communication skills to effectively talk with customers and drivers.

Forward resume to: HR@klapectrucking.com

klapec trucking logo


