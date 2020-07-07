Historic Matchbox Collection on Display in New Bethlehem Today

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Redbank Valley Historical Society is hosting a meeting today at Gumtown Park with Tom Anderson’s matchbox collection on display.

(PICTURED: Tom Anderson presenting Cindy Morgan, president of Redbank Valley Historical Society, Inc. his New Bethlehem collection of matchbooks, which features New Bethlehem businesses.)

The event will be held at 10:00 a.m.

If there is inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the Hawthorn Nazarene Fellowship Hall. Anyone is welcome to join the group, so please feel free to invite your friends, family, and neighbors. There will be pizza around 11:00 a.m. Bring your own drink.

Tom Anderson began collecting matchbooks when he was 10-years-old. Dr. Wilson, an area doctor, had an extensive collection that many of his patients had given him from all over the country. Dr. Wilson’s wife had given the collection to Tom after her husband died. Tom is the son of Fred and Sandy Anderson, longtime residents of New Bethlehem.

Redbank Valley Historical Society Inc.’s mission remains the same to research and compile historical data to be used in the publication of a book about the area. That book, which we have called lovingly “The Big Book” now has a name, Voices from the Redbank Valley and is being edited and readied to be published in the fall. The price is $65.00, and if you want it shipped it will be an additional $10.00. If you are interested, you can pre-order at our store at website www.redbankvhs.org or call 814-221-6225.

Membership will be Single $12.00, Family $24.00, Lifetime $100.00, and Youth $6.00. As an introductory offer, a Lifetime member will receive one of the 45 historical prints, that Carol Kennemuth produced, your choice. This will be a great way for you to share her wonderful art with your family and friends. If you are interested contact 814-221-6225.

The group will set up in the Northwest Bank on Thursday, July 9, for anyone who wishes to contribute on the Day of Giving. Checks should be made out to the Redbank Valley Historical Society Inc. The Redbank Valley Historical Society has reorganized into the Redbank Valley Historical Society, Incorporated as a non-profit organization and has received their 501(c)3 status, so individuals may deduct the giving from their taxes. Due to Covid-19, the IRS allows individuals to donate up to $300.00, which can be claimed on your taxes in addition to your standard deduction.

The group is seeking a location to set up a historical center to display artifacts of the area and a place that can be used to help people do genealogical studies. They will continue to entertain guest speakers to present interesting subject matters of local history to the group, and, from time to time, conduct field trips to various places of historical interest to the group.

