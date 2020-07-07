Janet W. “Jane” Gamble, age 80, of Tionesta, PA, more recently of Lakeland, Florida, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Florida.

She was born April 20, 1940 in Titusville, PA, daughter of the late Charles Morris and Winifred Lagene (Johnston) Wade.

On December 13, 1958 at the Tionesta Presbyterian Church in Tionesta, PA she married Charles C. “Chuck” Gamble who died on May 16, 2014 after 55 years of marriage. Jane’s passion was babysitting children and she kept a list of over 177 children that she watched over the years.

She is survived by three daughters: Sloane Bushey and her husband Mike of Mulberry, FL; Paige Amsler and her husband Bud of Parker, PA; and Billi Johnson and her husband David of Lakeland, FL.

Jane additionally has nine grandchildren: Carly Seaman and her husband Michael of Buffalo, NY; Dustin Amsler and his wife Erin of Oil City, PA; Bobby Amsler and his fiancé Kalin Foster both of Harrisville, PA; Michael and his fiancé Malina Nguyen both of Butler, PA; Billy Amsler of Parker; Tommy and his wife Chloe Amsler of Parker; Gary Amsler of Parker, PA; Cody Johnson and his significant other Casey Phillips of Avon Park, FL; and Sydney “Jo” Johnson of Lakeland. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren: Cayde and Croix, and two on the way, Ashlyn and baby Amsler. A sister survives, Janice Sherman and her husband Tom of Ft. Myers, FL, plus her brother, Charles Wade and his wife Jan of Clymer, NY. Jane has many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and lots of friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Gloria Wade, and her brother, Bill Wade.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 6-8 P.M. at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta. Services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Samuel J. Wagner, Associate Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin, PA officiating.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Tionesta. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Governor requires everyone to wear a mask or face covering who enters the funeral home during a public event.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 428, Tionesta, PA 16353, or to the Sarah Stewart Bovard Memorial Library, P.O. Box 127, Tionesta, PA 16353.

The funeral service will also be lived streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Log on promptly at 11 am on Friday.

