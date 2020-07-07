Kirk Jude Krizovich, 57, of Emlenton, went Home to the Lord Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 23, 1962 to Lee Loretta (Council) Canterbury of Cleveland and the late Martin George Krizovich.

Kirk was a member of The Church of God Prophecy, and was currently attending Chapel on the Hill in Emlenton.

He enjoyed technology and fixing computers, collecting knives and swords, and instructed Martial Arts. He enjoyed spending time with the King family, his adopted family of forty years, and was affectionately known as “Kirker.”

Kirk was employed for twenty-seven years as an operator at a television/radio station in Cleveland, Ohio. He also worked as a D.J. and a security guard over the years. He was most recently employed by the Clarion Wal-Mart store.

Surviving is his mother, Lee Canterbury of Cleveland, Ohio; two sisters, Laura Winnyk and her husband Nick, and Tigra Canterbury; and his nieces and nephews, Zac, Rainger, Shane, Nic, Moira, Declan, and Sullivan.

Also surviving is his “second family”: Jim and Donna King and their family, Makayla, Andrew, and Ariana King of Oil City; Tara and Jeremy Bowser and their family of Parker; Steve and Brittany King and their family of Chicora; and Jaime and Ben Rutherford and their family of Seneca.

He was preceded in death by his father, Martin George Krizovich; a brother, Martin Krizovich; and his mentors, Pastor George C. Croyle, and his wife Alice, whom he fondly referred to as ‘Mom and Dad.’

His parting words to his nephew, Shane, was “Give my love to everyone,” which is how he lived his life.

There will be no visitation or service held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346 or to Chapel on the Hill Church, 6202 Emlenton-Clintonville Rd., Emlenton, PA 16373.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.