Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Sr., 72, of Rouseville, died Sunday evening, July 5, 2020.

He was born October 1, 1947 in Escondido, California to the late William and Sylvia Marie (Combs) Hartsuyker.

Lloyd was a member of the Oil City Moose Club, V.F.W., and the P.N.A. Club. He was a former member of the Venango ATV Club.

He enjoyed jet skiing, fishing, spending time at his summer camp on Kibbe’s Island, and the companionship of his best friend, his dog “Sugar.” Lloyd was known to always give hugs to those around him.

Mr. Hartsuyker was retired from Publix Super Markets in Florida and Klapec Trucking Company in Reno.

He was married in Heckathorn United Methodist Church on February 3, 1984 to Lynne L. (Schwab), and she preceded him in death on January 31, 2019.

Surviving are three children: Lloyd E. Hartsuyker Jr. and his wife Jessica of Oil City, Lynette Hartsuyker and her fiancé Matthew Peterson of Rocky Grove, and Richard Hartsuyker and his wife Alyshia of Fertigs; his beloved grandchildren: Dakota, Lana, Kandi, Mersadies, Madalynn, Lorelai, Jensen, Jacob, and Delaney; and three great-grandchildren: Aiden, Kayleigh, and Mila.

Also surviving are two brothers, Bill Hartsuyker and his wife Donna of Oklahoma, and Gary Hartsuyker of California; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friends and camping buddies, Fred and Marsha Lenze of Ridgway.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Hartsuyker.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday (July 8th) from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. No funeral service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346. Donations can also be made online by clicking the ‘Donations’ tab at the top right corner of this obituary tribute page.

Online condolences may be expressed to Lloyd’s family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

