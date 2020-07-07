Lois J. Reed, 89, of Oil City, died peacefully, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at UPMC Northwest.

Born March 5, 1931 in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of the late John G. and Lillian R. Morris Campbell.

Mrs. Reed enjoyed sewing, cooking, and crocheting but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

On June 4, 1949, she married Robert J. Reed. They celebrated 67 years of marriage before his death on January 6, 2017.

Surviving are six children: James C. Reed and his wife Jeanne of Valparaiso, IN, Cheryl L. Yaple and her husband Daniel of Northumberland, Kathy A. Lauer and her husband Dave of Rouseville, Linda L. Sarver and her husband Mark of Lehighton, Donna J. Rosenberger of Winterville, GA, and Robert J. Reed of Oil City and his significant other Linda Wible of Cochranton; 10 grandchildren: Justin Reed, Jacob Reed, Gary Yaple and his significant other Lucie Levac, Jeannie Morris and her husband Josh, Heather Poling and her husband Brad, Greta Sarver, Abbey Sarver, Don Paul Rosenberger, Susannah Zhang and her husband Shengming, and Danielle Rosenberger; and four great grandsons: Joel and Jayson Morris, Kyle Poling, and Alan Zhang.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John G. Campbell, and a sister, Charlotte Miller.

Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 am to noon. A funeral service will be held at noon with the Rev. Byron K. Myers officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials if desired can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave., Oil City, PA 16301.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

