Man Charged With Statutory Assault After Being Caught With Minor

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man is facing statutory sexual assault and related charges after he was reportedly caught engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor at a residence in Redbank Township.

Court documents indicate 23-year-old Eric Matthew Nitowski, of Natrona, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on Wednesday, July 1, on the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3



– Child Pornography, Felony 3

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in late June in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:00 a.m. on June 29, Clarion-based State Police were advised of a man who was discovered engaging in sexual intercourse with a known juvenile victim at a residence in Redbank Township.

The man, identified as Eric Matthew Nitowski, was detained by troopers, the complaint states.

Nitowski was then interviewed by police.

The complaint states that he reported he met the victim through a “dating app” and had become involved with the victim over the course of the previous three to four months. He reportedly told police he had met the victim in both Armstrong and Clarion Counties.

The victim was also interviewed and admitted to meeting Nitowski on a “dating app” and later engaging in sexual intercourse with him, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes Nitowski admitted to knowing the victim was a minor prior to having intercourse with her. He also reportedly admitted to having possession of illicit photographs of the victim on his cell phone, which were then viewed by police.

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, with Judge Miller presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

