Man Facing Charges for Threatening to Stab, Sexually Assault Victim

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to stab and sexually assault another man.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Charles Robert Michalek.

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday, July 4, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Sheetz store on Allegheny Boulevard, where they spoke to a known victim and a witness.

The victim reported that while he was at another store earlier, he and Charles Robert Michalek had engaged in a verbal altercation in the store.

The victim told police that Michalek pushed him in the store, and he and Michalek were then asked to leave by a store employee. The victim also said that once they were outside, Michalek verbally threatened him and screamed profanities. The victim and the witness then left the store and went to Sheetz and called 9-1-1, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim and the witness reported that while they were at Sheetz, waiting for police to arrive, Michalek called the victim and said he would “come to Sheetz and stab (him) and watch the life leave his eyes.” The victim told police in another call, Michalek called and made additional profanity-laced threats, stating that he would sexually assault the victim. Police also observed a Facebook Messenger message from Michalek to the victim which implied a sexual act.

Michalek was taken into custody, advised of his Miranda rights, and questioned.

According to the complaint, when asked if he made the comments/threats, Michalek reportedly said, “I don’t know. It was all out of anger.”

Michalek maintained he would never do the things he said to the victim, the complaint notes.

Michalek was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied, and the bail action reason listed in the court documents as “safety of victim.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, with Judge Fish presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

