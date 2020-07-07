 

Man Loses Control of Vehicle, Crashes on I-80 in Monroe Township

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred at Exit 62 of Interstate 80 late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:22 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, on the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Exit 62, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 73-year-old William L. Wilkins, of Pleasant Gap, Pa., was operating a 2007 Subaru Impreza, traveling east and exiting the highway, when he lost control of the vehicle and traveled off of the north side of the roadway and into the grass median. The vehicle then struck a ditch and came to an uncontrolled final rest facing northwest in the southern median.

Wilkins was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

