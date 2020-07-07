Marian “Toots” Kalp, age 71, of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home.

Born on September 20, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. “C.L.” and Helen (Laukitis) Dixon.

On June 19, 1982 she married Russell J. Kalp. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2018.

She was a 1966 graduate of Brookville High School.

“Toots” retired from Central Electrical in Parker, PA. Previous to that, she had worked for 28 years at United Electric in DuBois, PA.

She was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in DuBois. She, along with her husband, enjoyed going to classic car shows and dinner with their friends from the car shows. She was a Penn Highlands Hospice volunteer and enjoyed reading, traveling, and camping.

“Toots” is survived by a brother, Joseph Dixon, and his companion Reeta Zambanini of DuBois, PA and her close friend and sister in law, Diane Dixon Wilt of Darlington, PA.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Charles “Buster” Dixon.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4 PM– 7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.