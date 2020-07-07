Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Across PA, Statewide Total Reaches 91,299

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 7, that there are 995 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 91,299.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 204 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 288 cases, but those cases represent cases over several weeks, and are not all people recently tested. This is because of a lag time in reporting from the Philadelphia Department of Health.

The number of tests administered since July 1 is 98,707 with 4,693 positive test results.

There are 6,787 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 758,803 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 7, ​77% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/7/20 – 995

7/6/20 – 450

7/5/20 – 479

7/4/20 – 634

7/3/20 – 667

7/2/20 – 832

7/1/20 – 636

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 78 1 79 6 Butler 356 14 370 13 Clarion 48 0 48 2 Clearfield 75 4 79 0 Crawford 70 2 72 0 Elk 20 4 24 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 114 2 116 6 Jefferson 30 0 30 1 McKean 20 0 20 1 Mercer 158 1 159 6 Venango 27 1 28 0 Warren 7 0 7 1

County Case Counts to Date