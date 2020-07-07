The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Across PA, Statewide Total Reaches 91,299

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 @ 02:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 7, that there are 995 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 91,299.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 204 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 288 cases, but those cases represent cases over several weeks, and are not all people recently tested. This is because of a lag time in reporting from the Philadelphia Department of Health.

The number of tests administered since July 1 is 98,707 with 4,693 positive test results.

There are 6,787 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 758,803 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 7, ​77% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/7/20 – 995
7/6/20 – 450
7/5/20 – 479
7/4/20 – 634
7/3/20 – 667
7/2/20 – 832
7/1/20 – 636

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 78 1 79 6
Butler 356 14 370 13
Clarion 48 0 48 2
Clearfield 75 4 79 0
Crawford 70 2 72 0
Elk 20 4 24 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 114 2 116 6
Jefferson 30 0 30 1
McKean 20 0 20 1
Mercer 158 1 159 6
Venango 27 1 28 0
Warren 7 0 7 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 358 5492
Allegheny 3979 65264
Armstrong 79 2390
Beaver 770 6942
Bedford 90 1713
Berks 4606 20869
Blair 89 6435
Bradford 59 3836
Bucks 5948 39972
Butler 370 7713
Cambria 104 9192
Cameron 4 283
Carbon 288 4507
Centre 230 4948
Chester 3863 29482
Clarion 48 1078
Clearfield 79 2622
Clinton 81 1487
Columbia 412 3353
Crawford 72 2805
Cumberland 902 12428
Dauphin 2220 19227
Delaware 7384 40036
Elk 24 1265
Erie 679 12525
Fayette 149 5501
Forest 7 291
Franklin 970 9090
Fulton 18 545
Greene 50 1441
Huntingdon 254 1753
Indiana 116 3610
Jefferson 30 1302
Juniata 114 934
Lackawanna 1740 12685
Lancaster 4623 32935
Lawrence 129 2999
Lebanon 1389 9123
Lehigh 4334 26363
Luzerne 2964 21153
Lycoming 217 4835
McKean 20 2088
Mercer 159 4839
Mifflin 66 2633
Monroe 1444 11200
Montgomery 8682 63946
Montour 76 4621
Northampton 3485 25426
Northumberland 328 4016
Perry 88 1803
Philadelphia 22302 115399
Pike 504 3228
Potter 17 332
Schuylkill 759 8606
Snyder 68 986
Somerset 64 3859
Sullivan 10 204
Susquehanna 190 1933
Tioga 27 1229
Union 96 2686
Venango 28 1378
Warren 7 772
Washington 339 9307
Wayne 141 2617
Westmoreland 863 20076
Wyoming 40 1195
York 1654 24000

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 15 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to about 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,003 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,359 cases among employees, for a total of 21,362 at 719 distinct facilities in 55 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,626 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,855 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

