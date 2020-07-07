Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tuesday, July 7, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
These cookies by Ruthie Niederriter and Katie Bauer are so delicious that they’ll be gone in seconds!
Ingredients
2 cups brown sugar
1/2 cup milk
2 tsp. baking soda
3 eggs
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. vanilla
3 tsp. baking powder
1 cup oil
1 large package of chocolate chips
4 cups flour
Directions
-Cream together first 7 ingredients.
-Add oil.
-Add flour and chocolate chips until well combined.
-Grease cookie sheet.
-Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.