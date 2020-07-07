PDE: Pennsylvania’s Mandatory Mask Order Applies To Schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has released information stating the recent mandatory mask order applies to schools.

According to an update added to the PDE website on Monday, July 6, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s recent Order Requiring Universal Face Coverings will apply to both students and staff in Pennsylvania schools.

“For the safety of students, staff, and families, and to avoid community spread of COVID-19, students and staff are considered to be members of the public who are congregating in indoor locations,” the PDE website states. “As such, they are required to adhere to this order.”

The order applies to all individuals while in schools, “including public K-12 schools, brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers (CTCs), intermediate units (IUs); educational programming for students in non-educational placements such as residential settings (boarding schools), residential facilities, detention centers, and hospital settings; PA Pre-K Counts, Head Start Programs, and Preschool Early Intervention programs; and Private Academic Nursery Schools and locally funded prekindergarten activities.”

However, the PDE website notes the following circumstances in which schools may allow students to remove their face coverings when they are:

Eating or drinking when spaced at least six feet apart;

Seated at desks or assigned work spaces at least six feet apart; or

Engaged in any activity at least six feet apart (e.g. face covering breaks, recess, etc.).

The PDE website also notes there are some exceptions found in the order, including people with medical conditions and children under two years of age.

Regarding athletes and sports events, “Everyone must wear a face covering, such as a mask, unless they fall under an exception listed in Section 3 of the Order.”

The order notes: “Coaches, athletes, and spectators must wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

“Athletes are not required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of face coverings, but must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc. and anytime six feet of social distancing is not possible.”

