PSP Marienville Asking for Public’s Help After Mailboxes Smashed Near Sigel

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

mail-1048452_1280ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who damaged multiple mailboxes in Eldred Towship earlier this week.

According to police, between 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, and 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 7, unknown individual(s) damaged mailboxes owned by a known 60-year-old Brookville man, a known 63-year-old Brookville woman, and a known 77-year-old Brookville man with an unknown blunt object, then fled the area.

Police say all of the mailboxes were located at residences on Greeley Road and Mineweaser Road in Eldred Township.

The total damage is estimated at approximately $100.00.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


