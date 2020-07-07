Scott M. Banner, 62, of Shippenville, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born on August 24, 1957 in Oil City he was the son of Russell and Mary Louise Rapp Banner.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Louise, with whom he resided; daughters, Bobbi and Debbie; siblings, Brenda Rex and her husband Tom of Shippenville, Michael Banner and his wife Debra of Hagerstown MD, Eric Banner and his wife Jean of Lakeland FL, Jay Banner and his wife Laura of Shippenville, and James Banner of Marble. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell.

As per his wishes there will be no public visitation. Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorials in Scott’s honor may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.