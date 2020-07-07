 

SPONSORED: Clarion County Housing Authority – Waiting Lists are OPEN!

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

HILLSIDE APARTMENTS (2)CLARION, Pa. – Clarion County Housing Authority currently calling applicants in from Hillside Apartments and Penn Court Apartments waiting lists.

Clarion County Housing Authority (CCHA) continues to manage the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program for Clarion and Forest Counties and owns and manages five housing developments throughout Clarion County.

Within Clarion County, CCHA manages five housing developments, consisting of 178 apartments for low- and very low-income residents. Three of these properties are family developments where rent is based on 30% of adjusted income and two of these properties are senior developments assisting those age 62 and older.

Hillside Apartments, a family development located in Clarion Limestone School District, offers two-bedroom apartments. Penn Court Apartments, located in Clarion Area School District, and Medardo Estates, located in Union School District, are family developments that offer two- and three-bedroom apartments. Cherry Run Estates located in Rimersburg and Edenburg Court located in Knox both have one-bedroom apartments and are senior developments.

Although waiting lists are currently open for all properties Hillside Apartments and Penn Court Apartments are currently calling applicants in from their waiting lists.

Hillside Apartments has two-bedroom units equipped with range and refrigerator and is located within Clarion. There is a laundromat on site and the property has play areas and picnic areas for tenant use.

HILLSIDE APARTMENTS (1)

Penn Court Apartments has two- and three-bedroom units and is also located in Clarion. Each unit is equipped with a range and refrigerator and has washer and dryer hook ups. This property includes play areas and picnic/cookout areas. Call the office today at 814-226-8910 for more information or to request an application!

PENN COURT APARTMENTS (1)

PENN COURT APARTMENTS (2)

CCHA maintains a waiting list for each program and development, applicants who live or work in Clarion or Forest Counties have a preference on the waiting list and will have the opportunity to be housed ahead of any out of county or out of state applicants. All waiting lists are currently open. For more information about any of the programs highlighted here or to apply, you may contact the office at 814-226-8910 or visit the website to complete an application.

Contact:

Voice/TTY: 814-226-8910
Fax: 814-226-6039
Email: ccha@clarionhousing.com
Website: www.clarionhousing.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ClarionCountyHousingAuthority/


