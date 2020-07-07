State Police Calls: Harassment, Drug Possession, DUI’s, Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Madison Township

Around 6:37 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a verbal altercation between a 56-year-old Rimersburg man and a 62-year-old male victim from Rimersburg at a location on Spudic Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the accused was not released.

Drug Possession in Monroe Township

Around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, Clarion-based State Police responded to the Walmart store on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a report of drug possession.

Police say 52-year-old Chauncey Hafer, of Blairsville Borough, was subsequently arrested.

DUI in Shippenville Borough

Around 8:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, a known 49-year-old Shippenville man was discovered driving a mini bike on US 322 in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the driver was then stopped and was found to be driving under the influence.

The name of the Shippenville man was not released.

DUI in Washington Township

Around 11:33 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevrolet Express van in the area of State Route 208 and Farm Lane in Washington Township, Clarion County, for several traffic violations.

Police say during the stop, the driver, identified as a 38-year-old Clarion woman, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Charges are pending blood test results.

The name of the Clarion woman was not released.

Theft in Farmington Township

Around 3:53 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, Marienville-based State Police received a call regarding a theft of known items from the Leeper Flea Market on State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the items were taken from a vendor’s tent between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on July 4.

The investigation is ongoing.

