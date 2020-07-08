Rimersburg Man Faces Charges for Altercation That Sent Another Man to the ER

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Rimersburg man who allegedly instigated a physical altercation that sent another man to the emergency room for stitches.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on June 29 filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Brett C. Murphy.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Monterey Road in Toby Township, Clarion County, around 6:39 p.m. on June 14, for a report of a physical altercation.

At the scene, police spoke with Brett C. Murphy, who reportedly stated that in an “angry rage,” he picked up a blunt metal object and struck a known victim on the left side of his head, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Murphy said that after striking the victim in the head, “it was on,” and the two then engaged in a physical altercation. Murphy reportedly told police that he and the victim both began throwing punches with a closed fist and said they both lost their footing on an embankment, then rolled down it and into a pond.

East Brady Ambulance transported the victim to Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of injuries sustained during the altercation. It was determined at the hospital that he sustained three lacerations: one to the head that measured .6 inches and was closed with two staples; one to the left ear that measured .6 inches and was closed with sutures; and one to the left ear that measured 1.6 inches and was closed with sutures, the complaint indicates.

The following charge was filed against Murphy through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on July 16 with Judge Miller presiding.

