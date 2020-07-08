A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Patchy fog between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

