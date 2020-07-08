Bader, Schill, Karg Among Top Winners of St. Joseph’s 4th of July Grand Prize Drawing

LUCINDA, Pa. – Organizers have announced the winners of the Grand Prize drawing held in conjunction with St. Joseph’s 81st Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda.

Grand Prize winners include:

Grand Prize – $5,000: George Bader, Leeper

$2,000 – Steve Schill, Leeper

$1,000 – Trish Karg, Leeper

$500 – Betsy & Brad Ochs, Lucinda

$500 – Helen & Chuck Griebel, Dubois

Faller’s La-Z-Boy Recliner: Joe & Julie Carroll, Lucinda

Kronospan Laminate Flooring: Dottie Graham, Clarion

Golf-N-Stay: Cross Creek Resort: Linda Dechant, Lucinda

$300 Sheetz Card: Andrea Lough, city unlisted

Furbo Interactive Pet Device: Gerry Weaver, Marble

Rosary Society Ticket winners include:

“Tree of Life” Quilt: Matthew O’Neill, Nashville TN

Kronospan Laminate Flooring: Brianne Ochs, Lucinda

1 Year Advanced Disposal Refuse Service: Shanda Kelly, Oil City

Randy Lander Woodworking Outdoor Swing: Pat & Jay Stewart, Sligo

The Super 50-50 winner was Maddie Schill, Lucinda.

The annual holiday event, Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day celebration, was scaled back to online and mail-based activities for this year as a safety precaution due to COVID-19.

“St. Joseph parishioners and festival organizers are grateful to the surrounding communities for their overwhelming response to the re-tooled festival,” said organizer Rob Gatesman in a press release.

“We’re also are appreciative of the many individuals and corporate sponsors from the surrounding area for their contributions toward the Grand Prize drawing.”

A complete list of these sponsors is available at https://bit.ly/StJosephGrandPrizeSponsors.

Promotional support was provided in part by the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau as a Clarion County Hotel Tax project in conjunction with the Clarion County Hotel Tax Committee and the Clarion County Commissioners. For more area events and lodging information log onto www.visitPAGO.com.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese. Each year the school enrolls students of all backgrounds and denominations in preschool through grade 6. Enrollment for the upcoming academic year is open and registration arrangements can be made by calling the school at 814-226-8018 or emailing sue.mccleary@stjosephlucinda.com.

