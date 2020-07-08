Carla A. Bechtel, 69, of Oil City, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday July 6, 2020 following a period of declining health.

She was born on February 23, 1951 in Oil City and was the daughter of the late Richard and Mildred York Ahrens.

Carla graduated from the Oil City High School in 1969 and went onto further her education and getting her LPN.

She married Dennis “Boomer” Bechtel on February 14, 1986 and he survives.

Carla enjoyed the outdoors, going camping, canoeing, and fishing. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and was active for many years in the choir, youth groups, and as a girl scout leader.

She was employed 25 plus years at the Franklin Hospital and later at Vision Quest and Polk Center.

Carla is survived by two children; Ahren Bechtel of Oil City and Leslie Rugh and husband James of Biloxi, MS. Also surviving are sister’s in-law Linda Felmlee and Marlene Lockhart. A best friend in Sandy Rains and special caregiver Shirley Bimber.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an Aunt Jean Slaven.

There will be a funeral service at 5 p.m. on Thursday July 9, 2020 in the funeral home with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

The family ask for no flowers and if you wanted to do something in Carla’s name to send any donation to the cancer foundation of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

