Clarion Borough Neighborhood Park Plans Unveiled

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A rendering of the plan for the Clarion Borough Neighborhood Park project has been unveiled.

While Tuesday evening’s Clarion Borough council meeting was an exceptionally short one, the one topic that garnered some interest was the ongoing Clarion Borough Neighborhood Park project.

Council member Brenda Sanders-Dede, who is also part of the Clarion Blueprint Community, announced that a rendering of the plan for the park (pictured above) is now available on the Clarion Borough website.

An agreement between the Second Avenue Development Corporation and the Blueprint Corporation for the purchase of the land for the development of the park on Second Avenue was signed in June.

The purchase was a major step forward for the project, which has been in the works since borough resident Janice Horn began developing a plan to fund the creation of additional parks in the borough nearly two years ago.

The purchase price of the parcel of land, which is around two and a half acres of land located on Second Avenue across from the Clarion Cemetery, was $153,000.00, with the majority of the money is coming from Janice Horn, with a pledge from one of the sellers for a donation of $30,000.00, plus a $10,000.00 contribution from the Miles Brothers.

The plans for the park include a water feature, a skating rink, tennis courts, basketball courts, a walking area, a seating area, a small building for restrooms and water fountains, among other amenities.

Sanders-Dede also noted that the Blueprint Community has already received some feedback from the community on the project, with the majority being positive.

According to Sanders-Dede, there has been interest from individuals seeking to make donations. Information on how donations to the park project can be made will be announced soon.

Other Business

In other business, the council:

– Approved Resolution #2020-448, a resolution declaring intent to follow the schedules and procedures for disposition of records as set forth in the Municipal Records Manual approved December 16, 2008, as amended March 28, 2019.

– Approved the Clarion Area Fall Sports Boosters’ Special Event Request for Ceremonial Bonfire/Fall sports Kick-Off to be held August 27, 2020, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., subject to the restrictions in place at the time of the event.

– Approved the completion of a revision to FFY 2016 CDBG Program for a time extension for administration.

