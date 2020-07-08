Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Shredded Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Enjoy the great taste of Shredded Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches!

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)

3 celery ribs, chopped



2 cups Buffalo wing sauce1/2 cup chicken stock2 tablespoons butter4 teaspoons ranch salad dressing mix6 hoagie buns, toastedOptional: Blue cheese or ranch salad dressing, and celery ribs

Directions

In a 3- or 4-qt. slow cooker, combine first 6 ingredients. Cook, covered, on low until chicken is tender, 3-4 hours. Remove from slow cooker. Cool slightly; shred meat with 2 forks and return to slow cooker. Using tongs, serve on hoagie buns. If desired, top with dressing and serve with celery ribs.

