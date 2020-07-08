Connie J. Holowell, 70, of Curwensville, formerly of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, following an illness.

She was born in Oil City on July 29, 1949 to the late Doyle R. and Ruby J. Knight.

Connie attended Cranberry High School. She attended activities at Cranberry Place Senior Center in the Cranberry Mall.

Connie enjoyed sewing, crafts, coloring, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was married in New York on November 4, 1966 to Charles L. “Charlie” Holowell, Jr., and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2016.

She is survived by three daughters, Wendy Flaherty and her husband Jim of Oil City, Jackie Stack and her husband Tom of Oil City, and Kari Simmons and her husband Rick of Brisbin; a son-in-law, David Irwin of Venus; ten grandchildren: Jordan Drake, Destiny Ralph, Nathan Stack, Dana Miller, Kyle Stack, Devon Porterfield, Kanaan Irwin, Kaleb Tucker, Kieran Irwin, and Israel Tucker; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is her sister, Carla Hollobaugh and her husband Robert of Titusville; two sisters-in-law, Cathy Hines (Mike) of Cooperstown and Peggy Bard (Scott) of Cape Coral, Florida; and four brothers-in-law, Mike Holowell (Marsha) of Springboro, Dave Holowell (Barb) of Oil City, Joe Holowell (Kim) of Cape Coral, Florida, and Bert Holowell (Dorothy) of Westville, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Irwin; two great-grandchildren, Dominik and Elliot; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles L. and Shirley J. Holowell, Sr.

Friends and family will be received Friday (July 10) from 10 a.m. until noon in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Friday at noon, with Pastor James Flaherty, pastor of Grace Community Bible Fellowship Church, and Connie’s son-in-law, officiating. Interment beside her husband will follow in Perry Cemetery in Fertigs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences may be expressed to Connie’s family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

