The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

COVID-19: Pa. Dept. of Health Announces 849 New Cases Including One in Clarion County

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 @ 05:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 8, that there are 849 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 92,148 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

There are 6,812 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 774,378 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 8, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/8/20 – 849
7/7/20 – 995
7/6/20 – 450
7/5/20 – 479
7/4/20 – 634
7/3/20 – 667
7/2/20 – 832

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 79 0 79 6
Butler 370 20 390 13
Clarion 48 1 49 2
Clearfield 79 3 82 0
Crawford 72 2 74 1
Elk 24 4 28 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 116 3 119 6
Jefferson 30 3 33 1
McKean 20 0 20 1
Mercer 159 0 159 6
Venango 28 6 34 0
Warren 7 0 7 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 361 5655
Allegheny 4209 67350
Armstrong 79 2516
Beaver 785 7378
Bedford 90 1787
Berks 4623 21116
Blair 90 6550
Bradford 59 3860
Bucks 5967 40515
Butler 390 7965
Cambria 110 9506
Cameron 4 284
Carbon 291 4587
Centre 232 5042
Chester 3892 30008
Clarion 49 1093
Clearfield 82 2687
Clinton 86 1508
Columbia 413 3424
Crawford 74 2926
Cumberland 912 12656
Dauphin 2236 19593
Delaware 7427 40964
Elk 28 1289
Erie 691 12664
Fayette 160 5680
Forest 7 310
Franklin 984 9276
Fulton 18 553
Greene 52 1464
Huntingdon 254 1786
Indiana 119 3655
Jefferson 33 1319
Juniata 114 951
Lackawanna 1743 12918
Lancaster 4673 33737
Lawrence 141 3083
Lebanon 1399 9244
Lehigh 4354 26736
Luzerne 2967 21499
Lycoming 232 5069
McKean 20 2104
Mercer 159 4896
Mifflin 68 2675
Monroe 1451 11371
Montgomery 8718 64923
Montour 76 4668
Northampton 3500 25873
Northumberland 334 4087
Perry 89 1830
Philadelphia 22392 117595
Pike 504 3269
Potter 17 333
Schuylkill 761 8719
Snyder 71 1006
Somerset 67 3938
Sullivan 10 209
Susquehanna 190 1953
Tioga 27 1253
Union 98 2764
Venango 34 1415
Warren 7 782
Washington 356 9515
Wayne 141 2674
Westmoreland 896 20586
Wyoming 40 1214
York 1692 24523

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.