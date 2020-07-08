The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!
COVID-19: Pa. Dept. of Health Announces 849 New Cases Including One in Clarion County
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 8, that there are 849 additional positive cases of COVID-19.
A total of 92,148 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.
There are 6,812 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 774,378 patients who have tested negative to date.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 8, 77% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
7/8/20 – 849
7/7/20 – 995
7/6/20 – 450
7/5/20 – 479
7/4/20 – 634
7/3/20 – 667
7/2/20 – 832
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|79
|0
|79
|6
|Butler
|370
|20
|390
|13
|Clarion
|48
|1
|49
|2
|Clearfield
|79
|3
|82
|0
|Crawford
|72
|2
|74
|1
|Elk
|24
|4
|28
|0
|Forest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Indiana
|116
|3
|119
|6
|Jefferson
|30
|3
|33
|1
|McKean
|20
|0
|20
|1
|Mercer
|159
|0
|159
|6
|Venango
|28
|6
|34
|0
|Warren
|7
|0
|7
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|361
|5655
|Allegheny
|4209
|67350
|Armstrong
|79
|2516
|Beaver
|785
|7378
|Bedford
|90
|1787
|Berks
|4623
|21116
|Blair
|90
|6550
|Bradford
|59
|3860
|Bucks
|5967
|40515
|Butler
|390
|7965
|Cambria
|110
|9506
|Cameron
|4
|284
|Carbon
|291
|4587
|Centre
|232
|5042
|Chester
|3892
|30008
|Clarion
|49
|1093
|Clearfield
|82
|2687
|Clinton
|86
|1508
|Columbia
|413
|3424
|Crawford
|74
|2926
|Cumberland
|912
|12656
|Dauphin
|2236
|19593
|Delaware
|7427
|40964
|Elk
|28
|1289
|Erie
|691
|12664
|Fayette
|160
|5680
|Forest
|7
|310
|Franklin
|984
|9276
|Fulton
|18
|553
|Greene
|52
|1464
|Huntingdon
|254
|1786
|Indiana
|119
|3655
|Jefferson
|33
|1319
|Juniata
|114
|951
|Lackawanna
|1743
|12918
|Lancaster
|4673
|33737
|Lawrence
|141
|3083
|Lebanon
|1399
|9244
|Lehigh
|4354
|26736
|Luzerne
|2967
|21499
|Lycoming
|232
|5069
|McKean
|20
|2104
|Mercer
|159
|4896
|Mifflin
|68
|2675
|Monroe
|1451
|11371
|Montgomery
|8718
|64923
|Montour
|76
|4668
|Northampton
|3500
|25873
|Northumberland
|334
|4087
|Perry
|89
|1830
|Philadelphia
|22392
|117595
|Pike
|504
|3269
|Potter
|17
|333
|Schuylkill
|761
|8719
|Snyder
|71
|1006
|Somerset
|67
|3938
|Sullivan
|10
|209
|Susquehanna
|190
|1953
|Tioga
|27
|1253
|Union
|98
|2764
|Venango
|34
|1415
|Warren
|7
|782
|Washington
|356
|9515
|Wayne
|141
|2674
|Westmoreland
|896
|20586
|Wyoming
|40
|1214
|York
|1692
|24523
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
