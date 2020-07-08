COVID-19: Pa. Dept. of Health Announces 849 New Cases Including One in Clarion County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 8, that there are 849 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 92,148 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

There are 6,812 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 774,378 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 8, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/8/20 – 849

7/7/20 – 995

7/6/20 – 450

7/5/20 – 479

7/4/20 – 634

7/3/20 – 667

7/2/20 – 832

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 79 0 79 6 Butler 370 20 390 13 Clarion 48 1 49 2 Clearfield 79 3 82 0 Crawford 72 2 74 1 Elk 24 4 28 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 116 3 119 6 Jefferson 30 3 33 1 McKean 20 0 20 1 Mercer 159 0 159 6 Venango 28 6 34 0 Warren 7 0 7 1

County Case Counts to Date