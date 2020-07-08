DeWayne B. Greenlee, 77, of Franklin died peacefully on July 7, 2020 at Sugar Creek Station following a lengthy illness.

He was born July 23, 1942, in Polk, the son of Herman and Marie Greenlee. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1960; then graduated from Grove City College in May 1964. He earned additional degrees and certifications from Edinboro University, Clarion University, and the University of Pittsburgh.

Following graduation form Grove City College, he worked in the Educational Department at Polk Center. In 1973, he work for Intermediate Unite 6 as a three-county supervisor of special education, advancing to the position of Director of Special Education. He retired from I.U. 6 in August 1994.

For many years, DeWayne was actively involved with the Special Olympics, Foxview Manor Therapeutic Horseback Riding, Phi Delta Kappa West Shortway Chapter, Pennsylvania Therapeutic Horseback Riding, the Parent Mentoring program, Meals on Wheels, and Franklin Kiwanis Club.

DeWayne was faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church, attending the Goodwill Sunday School class, participating in the chancel choir, administrative council, mission committee, finance committee and the NAYM Mission Team. He enjoyed helping with the “Fridays are Free” community dinners.

On June 13, 1964, he married Joyce L. Smith, daughter of Leonard and Virginia Smith of Franklin. They are the parents of two children: Jocelyn Greenlee Miller (Kenny) of Mechanicsville, VA and Todd Greenlee (Kimberly) of Franklin, PA. Four granddaughters and two great granddaughters have kept their “Papa” busy and well loved. Kaleigh Miller and Jordan Miller (fiancé Kenneth Doss) of Mechanicsville, VA; Allison Siegel (husband Jerremy) of Shaler, Pa and Lauren Greenlee of Franklin. Great grandchildren include Samantha and Kennedy Doss of Mechanicsville, VA. They welcomed Kenny’s daughter, Crystal Rodriguez, as a granddaughter when Jocelyn and Kenny married. They are great-grandparents to Crystal’s children, Crystina Brooks and Rafael Delgado. DeWayne is also survived by an extended family of nieces and nephews that have kept in close contact through the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Glenn, Hal, and Dale Greenlee.

Through the years, DeWayne enjoyed traveling. He went on an educational excursion to Ecuador, and he and Joyce made trips to Alaska, Hawaii, The Bahamas, Mexico, Germany, and Switzerland. A major Highlight was the annual family trip to Holden Beach, NC with his children and grandchildren for more than fifteen years. Favorite pastimes also included hunting, fishing, and cheering on his favorite teams, the Steelers and the Pirates.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome for a time to celebrate DeWayne’s life from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo Street Franklin with Rev Sam Wagner, Associate Church Pastor Rev David Janz, former Church Pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the service live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to have memorial donations made out to the Christ United Methodist Choir Ministry 1135 Buffalo Street Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

