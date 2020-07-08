Featured Local Job: Field Assessor

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs/wk.) Field Assessor to work within the Venango County Assessment Office.

Associate’s degree required.

At least one year of real estate property assessment experience preferred; or any equivalent combination of acceptable training and experience.

CPE (Certified Pennsylvania Evaluator), or equivalent IAAO certification or other state certification and the ability to acquire a CPE within 1 year of employment.

Must maintain certification and fulfill mandatory education courses required and approved by Pennsylvania Department of State – Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs.

Must possess valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us.

EOE M/F D/V

