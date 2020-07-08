Featured Local Job: Service Coordinator III

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) positions.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. We provide $750 sign-on and $1,000 retention bonuses (waiting period), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated caseworker testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. No appointment necessary.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 07/23/20. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

