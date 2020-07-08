Janice E. Mong, formerly of West Monterey, went to walk with Jesus on Saturday, July 4.

Anyone who knew Jan, has heard of her fantastic Forth of July parties. It was always a special day for her. She was a firecracker.

Born October 4, 1949 in East Brady, she was the youngest child of John and Geraldine Rhodes Frazer, both of whom were waiting for her in Heaven.

She was married on February 14, 1979 to John A. Mong. She was fortunate to have been loved by John for 36 years before he preceded her in death.

Jan loved Jesus and people. It was important to her that no opportunity was missed to tell of Christ’s love. She opened two Christian Day Care Centers and taught numerous Sunday School classes, always sharing God’s love with a song. Some of her final words were “God is Good.” She also loved being a Mom, and adored being a Grammy. She will be missed tremendously by all who called her “Friend,” or “Miss Jan.”

She loved traveling and was able to visit fourteen countries. (She wanted that included in this obituary)

Jan is survived by a son, Mathew S. Lueck, and his wife Michelle, of Battle Creek, Michigan; a daughter, Ann (Neece) D. Irons and her husband Michael, of Destin, Florida; and a step son, Barry A. Mong and his wife Regina, of Mount Airy, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Emily and Luke Swedlund, John, Grace, Ave and Benjamin Lueck, Holly (Mong) Horton and Eric Mong; and one great grandson, Landon Horton.

Also surviving are a brother, Rodney Frazer and his wife Janice of Jonestown, and two sisters, Patricia Henry and her husband Walter of Clarion, and Jonette Wiles of East Brady, and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Church of Clarion on Friday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Brain Tumor Network in her memory. https://braintumornetwork.org

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.