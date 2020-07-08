Police Investigating Accidental Shooting in Jefferson County

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a teen in Jefferson County.

Around 10:40 p.m. on June 26, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a report of an accidental shooting.

Police say the victim, a 14-year-old boy from Big Run Borough, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at a location on Union Street in Big Run Borough.

The investigation is ongoing.

