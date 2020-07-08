Police Seeking Information on Stolen Lawn Mower

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on the theft of a lawn mower in Eldred Township.

Marienville-based State Police say sometime between 10:00 a.m. on July 3, and 8:00 a.m. on July 6, an unknown individual(s) removed a Gravely brand Model ZT34 zero turn riding lawn mower from a box trailer that was parked on Julia Way, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the mower is black and red in color and is valued at $2,200.00.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

