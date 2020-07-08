Rick’s Racing Roundup: Clarion’s Bauer Scores First Lernerville Win

LERNERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Hot dry weather over the holiday weekend meant plenty of racing action in the area.

(PHOTO: Michael Bauer enjoys his first career visit to victory lane at Lernerville Speedway. Photo by Patrick Miller)

One of the highlights of the weekend though had to be Clarion’s Michael Bauer scoring his first career win at the Lernerville Speedway on Friday night after years of trying. Although Bauer has wins to his credit in the past at Mercer Raceway Park, a win at the nationally known Lernerville Speedway definitely holds some special clout.

Despite running on a limited budget, Bauer has managed to stay competitive while running a limited schedule at area tracks. Lernerville, which is known for its tough local competition where western Pennsylvania’s best 410 sprint cars compete weekly, has eluded Bauer until this past Friday. On Sunday Bauer would back up his win with a top five finish at Tri-City making for a solid weekend.

Lernerville Speedway will return to action this Friday with another Fab 4 racing program along with a Christmas in July celebration.

On Sunday at Tri-City Raceway fans turned out for some great racing and a fireworks display to celebrate the 4th. Brandon Spithaler of Evans City became the first repeat winner of the season in 410 sprint car competition with another dominating performance. In the 358 modified feature Tom Holden also scored his second win of the season by holding off the challenges of Lonnie Riggs and Kyle Fink during the exciting modified feature.

The pro stock feature may have been the most exciting of the night where local favorite Josh Seippel of Franklin got his second win of the season with a lap nine pass of Leigh Wheeler. Curt Bish would battle to finish second while Rod Lasky, Leigh Wheeler, and Blaze Myers would round out the top five.

Meanwhile Dillon Speer remained undefeated in mini stock competition when he scored his fourth win in as many starts. This Sunday the sprint cars will have the evening off when the super late models invade Tri-City for a special 2,500 to win show. 358 modifieds, pro stocks, and mini stocks will round out the card.

Sharon Speedway will be the place to be for sprint car fans this Saturday and Sunday as Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions invade for two exciting shows. Saturday will be night eight of Ohio Speedweek featuring the 12th annual Lou Blaney Memorial. The All-Star sprints will be joined by the big block modifieds. Then on Sunday it will be night nine and the final night of Ohio Speedweek where the All-Stars will crown a Speedweek champ. The RUSH wingless sprint cars will also be on the card Sunday evening.

After two weeks off Thunder Mountain Speedway will return to action this Friday with Grady’s Decision Night featuring the super late models as they battle for a three thousand dollar top prize.

Hummingbird Speedway will also be back in action this Saturday after two weeks off with a big six division show featuring the econo mods and a powder puff race to close out the evening.

