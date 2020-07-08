SPONSORED: Cousin Basils Releases Menu

CLARINGTON, Pa. – Cousin Basils, the area’s newest restaurant, has released its menu.

A “sister” restaurant to Sweet Basil, Cousin Basils had originally planned to be open for business the first of April; however, due to Governor Wolf’s mitigation efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19, owner Jason Conley pushed back the opening to Thursday, July 9.

Cousin Basils is the former Iron Mountain Grille located at the threshold of Cook Forest, just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction.

Here’s a look at Cousin Basils’ menu (click to enlarge):

