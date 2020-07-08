The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!
SPONSORED: Peace Dental Associates Bringing Multi-Faceted Dentistry to Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Peace Dental Associates, formerly Dr. James Rutkowski & Associates, will be opening for appointments on July 20.
“We were looking for a community that we can really make a difference in,” Dr. Josh Polacek said.
“Dr. Jim (Rutkowski) is retiring, and we saw it as an opportunity to give many people in Clarion a new Dental home. There is a great need for new health care providers in rural Pennsylvania, and we hope to help in any way we can.”
The staff at Peace Dental Associates is comprised of Dr. Josh Polacek DMD, Dr. Jeremy Rice DO, DMD, and Dr. Nikki Peace DMD, along with Anita McMaster, a highly experienced dental hygienist, front office coordinator Teresa Cussins, and extended function dental assistant Stacey Cambell.
Dr. Josh Polacek is a general dentist who graduated from Westmont Hilltop HS in Johnstown, the University of Maryland, and the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. At Maryland, he graduated with a degree in Biology as a student-athlete, competing on the varsity Wrestling Team for four years. He earned a team ACC Championship title in 2012 and was a two-time All-Academic team member. In his spare time, he enjoys working out, golfing, being outdoors, watching sports, and spending time with family, friends, and his dog Hank.
Dr. Jeremy Rice is a board eligible Oral Maxillofacial Surgeon who grew up spending his time between DuBois and Pittsburgh. He is a graduate of North Allegheny High School, The Pennsylvania State University, University of Temple School of Dental Medicine, and Pennsylvania College of Osteopathic Medicine. His postgraduate residency training included a traditional osteopathic internship, a one year preliminary general surgery residency, and a four-year oral maxillofacial surgery residency at Allegheny General Hospital. Jeremy and his wife, Casey, and four children enjoy spending their free time with family and friends.
Dr, Nicole Peace, also known as “Dr. Nikki,” is a general dentist who graduated from North Allegheny HS, Case Western Reserve University, and the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. At Case she graduated Magna Cum Laude and was a founding member of the Case Women’s Lacrosse Team. She was team Captain during their inaugural season where they went on to become WCLL division 2 regional champions. She also served in the Pre-Dental Society in different positions including Outreach Chair and President. In her spare time, she enjoys watching Pittsburgh sports and Netflix, reading, swimming and spending time with family and friends.
According to Dr. Polacek, Peace Dental’s expertise is in family, cosmetic, and implant dentistry.
He noted they also stand apart by having an in-house oral surgeon.
“We want to give patients a way to get most of their dental needs taken care of in one office,” he explained.
“Dr Rice is an Oral/Maxillofacial Surgeon, which opens the door for a broader range of care we can provide our patients. He will be focusing on implants and wisdom tooth extractions, and is able to provide general anesthesia.”
Located at 35 South 2nd Avenue, Peace Dental Associates is accepting new patients now. They accept some major insurances and also have their own Peace Dental Membership Plan for those who don’t currently have insurance.
“We are looking forward to joining the Clarion community and hope to see many of you as new patients.”
For more information visit the Peace Dental Associates website at peacedentalassoc.com, or call at 814-226-8690.
