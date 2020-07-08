The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!
SPONSORED: Window World of Butler Highlights the Benefits of Vinyl Windows
New vinyl windows from Window World are a great way to upgrade you home.
If you are looking to replace the windows in your home, it’s likely that you’ve already explored the available window choices. With wood, aluminum, and fiberglass as viable options, why go a different route? The answer lies with vinyl windows, which are more cost effective, energy efficient, and low maintenance than windows made of other materials.
The Benefits of Vinyl Windows
Vinyl windows are among the most popular window types, offering numerous benefits including the following.
- Cost Effectiveness: While the up-front cost of standard vinyl windows is typically less than that of replacement windows made of other materials, this may not be the case when windows are customized for your home. Vinyl windows are still considered to be incredibly cost effective though, because over time, they save homeowners hundreds of dollars through lower energy bills, decreased maintenance costs and longevity of use.
- Energy Efficiency: Vinyl windows are made using polyvinyl chloride (PVC), the same material used to manufacture automobiles, construction equipment, plumbing pipes and much more. Because vinyl windows are sturdy and airtight, they restrict airflow both into and out of your home, eliminating draftiness and energy loss.
- Low Maintenance: Once installed, vinyl windows require very little maintenance. They are specially designed to withstand Mother Nature’s worst without fear of breakage, leakage, peeling, rotting, chipping or warping, and will never require sanding, painting or staining. In fact, most experts agree that an occasional wipe down is the only necessary vinyl window maintenance.
As a franchise of America’s largest exterior remodeling company, Window World in Butler offers a variety of vinyl replacement window options including different sizes, styles and colors.
For more information about vinyl windows, or to schedule a free, no-obligation, in-home estimate, visit Window World’s showroom at 1617 North Main Street Extension in Butler, call 724.256.5660, or visit www.windowworldbutler.com.
