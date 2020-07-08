State Police Calls: Assault, Theft by Deception, DUI

CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Assault in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 6:45 p.m. on July 3, 75-year-old Chester Stuckey, of Leeper, was reportedly involved in a heated verbal altercation with a known 62-year-old woman and a known 34-year-old woman, both of Leeper, at a location on Leaf Circle in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the altercation became physical when it is alleged that Stuckey intentionally struck both of the victims with his riding lawn mower. The 34-year-old woman suffered minor injuries as a result.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges against Stuckey are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

Theft by Deception in Eldred Township

Around 1:00 p.m. on July 6, Marienville-based State Police investigated an identity theft where unknown individuals attempted to use a known 44-year-old Brookville woman’s identity to purchase furniture.

DUI in Eldred Township

Around 12:58 p.m. on July 6, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a dark-colored 2007 GM Yukon on State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a speed violation.

Police say while in contact with the driver, identified as a known 30-year-old woman of North East, Pa., indicators of alcohol were detected, and she was then determined to be impaired.

According to police, subsequent field sobriety tests indicated the driver had a BAC well above the legal limit, and she was then taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Two small children, a two-year-old female and a four-year-old male, who were in the vehicle were also transported to the Marienville-based State Police barracks at which time Jefferson County Children and Youth Services (CYS) was contacted. CYS then took temporary protective custody of the children.

The investigation is ongoing.

