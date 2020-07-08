State Police Continues to Enforce COVID-19 Mitigation Requirements at Licensed Liquor Establishments

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Officers from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) visited licensed liquor establishments over the holiday weekend to ensure licensees did their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In June, the Wolf Administration issued updated guidance that mandated establishments in the restaurant and food service industries to require all customers to wear masks when entering, exiting, or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant. Employees are required to wear masks at all times as noted in the worker safety order. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has also issued guidance to licensed liquor establishments choosing to resume on-premises service of alcohol that incorporated and reinforced the governor’s mandates.

Last week, Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued an order that requires everyone wear a mask when out in a public setting, including in bars and restaurants.

Major Jeffrey Fisher, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, commented on keeping everyone safe by not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but also by wearing masks.

Since June 10, state police liquor control enforcement officers have averaged approximately 1,565 compliance checks each day and issued 18 warnings to licensees for violations of industry guidance. Violations included failure to require face coverings customers and employees, and exceeding occupancy limits. Although no administrative citations were issued in these instances, penalties may be assessed for each violation and include a fine of up to $1,000 and possible suspension and/or revocation of the liquor license.

Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the BLCE at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form.

