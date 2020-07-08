State Police Seize More Than $5.7 Million in Illegal Drugs in Second Quarter of 2020

The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

drugs and cuffsHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday that troopers confiscated $5,723,823.00 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2020.

From April 1 through June 30, state police seized nearly 47 of pounds heroin and fentanyl, with a street value of more than $1 million. State police also removed nearly 32 pounds of cocaine and crack cocaine from Pennsylvania communities.

Screen Shot 2020-07-07 at 12.47.53 PM

State police also collected 211 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.


