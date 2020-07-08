State Police Seize More Than $5.7 Million in Illegal Drugs in Second Quarter of 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday that troopers confiscated $5,723,823.00 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2020.

From April 1 through June 30, state police seized nearly 47 of pounds heroin and fentanyl, with a street value of more than $1 million. State police also removed nearly 32 pounds of cocaine and crack cocaine from Pennsylvania communities.

State police also collected 211 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

