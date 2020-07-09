YMCA to Host Red Cross Blood Drive on August 12; Coronavirus Antibody Testing Included

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, August 12.

The drive will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Appointments are necessary and can be made online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Discover Your Antibody Test Status When You Give Blood

For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to donors. This testing may provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to this coronavirus. The Red Cross is committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic.

What is the Antibody Test?

An antibody test screens for antibodies in your blood, which are formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19. An antibody test assesses whether your immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present. The COVID-19 antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Please note the Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, including COVID-19. If you feel unwell for any reason, please postpone your donation. Individuals who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should not present to donate until they are symptom free for 14 days and feeling well and healthy.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.