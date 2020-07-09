A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 11pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 10pm, then patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Patchy fog after 1am. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely before 8pm. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night – Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday – Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

