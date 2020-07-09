Allen L. Frampton, 85, of Clarion, passed away on July 04, 2020.

He was born on September 23, 1935 in Clarion, the son of the late Arnold A. and Pearl P. Peters Frampton.

Allen retired from Knox Glass. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Allen is survived by a sister, Betty Boroughs of New York.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:10 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with the Rev. Monty Sayers pastor presiding.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.