Betty J. Anthony
Thursday, July 9, 2020 @ 07:07 AM
Betty J. Anthony,73, of Summerville, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born May 3, 1947 in Kittanning, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Emijean D. Lloyd Grates.
Betty was married on November 29, 1968 in Kittanning to the late Donald E. Anthony, he preceded her in death on August 10, 2006.
Her hobbies included riding four wheelers, auctions, the outdoors and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Mt Pleasant United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Randy Anthony and his companion, Trina Edinger of Summerville and Mark “Zeke” Anthony and his companion, Leelee Goodman of Mayport; one daughter, Mindy Hartzell of Strattanville; two sisters, Patricia Grates of Kittanning and Debra Grates of Adrian; and sixteen grandchildren and thirty-one great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband Betty is preceded in death two daughters, Kelly Roush and Dawn Anthony; four brothers and one sister, one grandchild and two great-grandchildren, also preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m.
Friends and family may leave online condolences and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
