Bradley Craft, 66, of Brookville, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home.

Born August 8, 1953 in Punxsutawney, PA, he was the son of the late James L. Craft and Sarah J. Cameron Craft Bartlebaugh.

He was self employed in the lawn care and restaurant business, worked at an auto parts store, as well as Humphrey Charcoal and McDonalds.

His hobbies included camping, riding four wheelers and motorcycles, fishing, taking trips to the lake at North East. He was a former member of the Eagles and Fireman’s Club, both of Brookville.

He is survived by his long time companion and fiancée Donna Neiswonger, his mother in law, Clara Molt of Sigel, five sisters-in-laws, Mary Ann Glenn of Sigel, Debbie Brown of New Bethlehem, Tammy Conn of Sigel, Sue Craft of Punxsutawney, and JoAnn Glenn of Brookville; one brother-in-law, Tom Glenn of Hurricane, WV; one daughter, Holly Youngdahl and her husband Ken; one son, Adam Neiswonger and his wife Amber all of Brookville; a brother, Ed Bartlebaugh and his wife Amy of Anita; one sister, Kim Hutchins of Punxsutawney; and six grandchildren, Rachel Youngdahl of Brookville, Nick and Brook Neiswonger of Penfield and Bryson, Pheonix, and Colten Neiswonger of Brookville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bradley is preceded in death two brothers, Tommy and Doug Craft; one sister, Colleen Humble; and a nephew, Tommy L. Craft.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Pastor David Blair, officiating.

Friends and family may leave online condolences and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.