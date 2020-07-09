The Area's Newest Restaurant - Cousin Basils to Open on Thursday!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fish Tacos

Thursday, July 9, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Spice things up tonight with this fish taco recipe!

Ingredients

1/2 cup fat-free mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lime juice

2 teaspoons fat-free milk
1 large egg
1 teaspoon water
1/3 cup dry bread crumbs
2 tablespoons salt-free lemon-pepper seasoning
1 pound mahi mahi or cod fillets, cut into 1-inch strips
4 corn tortillas (6 inches), warmed
TOPPINGS:
1 cup coleslaw mix
2 medium tomatoes, chopped
1 cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend
1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro

Directions

-For sauce, in a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, lime juice and milk; refrigerate until serving.
-In a shallow bowl, whisk together egg and water. In another shallow bowl, toss bread crumbs with lemon pepper. -Dip fish in egg mixture, then in crumb mixture, patting to help coating adhere.
-Place a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add fish; cook 2-4 minutes per side or until golden brown and fish just begins to flake easily with a fork. Serve in tortillas with toppings and sauce.


