Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fish Tacos

Spice things up tonight with this fish taco recipe!

Ingredients

1/2 cup fat-free mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lime juice



2 teaspoons fat-free milk1 large egg1 teaspoon water1/3 cup dry bread crumbs2 tablespoons salt-free lemon-pepper seasoning1 pound mahi mahi or cod fillets, cut into 1-inch strips4 corn tortillas (6 inches), warmedTOPPINGS:1 cup coleslaw mix2 medium tomatoes, chopped1 cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro

Directions

-For sauce, in a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, lime juice and milk; refrigerate until serving.

-In a shallow bowl, whisk together egg and water. In another shallow bowl, toss bread crumbs with lemon pepper. -Dip fish in egg mixture, then in crumb mixture, patting to help coating adhere.

-Place a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add fish; cook 2-4 minutes per side or until golden brown and fish just begins to flake easily with a fork. Serve in tortillas with toppings and sauce.

