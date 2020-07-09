Commissioners Urge Long-Range Planning for Buildings; Eying New Exterior Building Cover for Probation/Courts

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners continue to look at long-range planning for the use of county buildings and are hoping to receive some design assistance from Stantec Architecture and Engineering LLC and Affiliates, of Butler.

The commissioners discussed the company and services at a workshop meeting on Tuesday morning. A Master Service Agreement for design services to be set forth in individual task orders. Commissioners will likely vote on it at next Tuesday’s regular business meeting.

“That’s just a master agreement that just specifies everything that evaluates all of our facilities,” said Tharan. “We’ll see what needs there are for the next five or ten year period, how to go about doing that for all County buildings.

“We’re going to look at the courthouse. They do a task order and one for each individual product, so we know what we’ll spend on these little parts. For example, the next one is for the old Goodwill building to do the front and the sides of the building.”

Task Order 01 with Stantec Design Services is to clad the exterior walls of the Clarion County Probation/District Magistrate’s office building located at 22 North 6th Avenue (the old Goodwill building). The estimated design costs are $9,800.00.

“They’re going to look at it and tell what’s wrong, how to correct it, and they’re also going to design something to put on the exterior (of the) whole entire building,” continued Tharan.

“The old entrance had a fake brick exterior and the cigarette pot ignited the material and caught fire. We want to go with fireproof material on the outside of the building, so it never happens again.”

The type of brick on the building did not take paint well, so the commissioners will look at another cover for the exterior walls.

All work for the county buildings will continue to be completed by county employees.

“Then we’ll do a task order for the third floor of the courthouse to move Domestic Relations up there.

“Planning is going to the first floor of the courthouse, and we’ll have all the land services in one area. Planning and assessment will be together with the Register and Recorder and GIS. Everything you need for land services will be along the first-floor corridor.”

