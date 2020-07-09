Gloria J. Buchanan, 69, of Titusville, passed away in her home on Saturday, July 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born November 18, 1950 in Titusville, she was the daughter of the late Norris J. and Gertrude J. (Skelley) Buchanan.

For over 40 years, Gloria worked as a Housekeeper for Cross Creek Resort until her health forced her into an early retirement.

An active member of her community, Gloria was a member and past president of the Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, loved to hit up yard sales with her sister, and enjoyed watching dirt track racing.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Douglas Buchanan and his wife, Tina, of Titusville; her granddaughter, Amanda Buchanan of Ohio; her brother, Paul J. Buchanan and his wife, Susan, of Titusville; and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth E. Buchanan.

In keeping with Gloria’s request, there will be no visitation. A memorial service for Gloria will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Asera Care for the wonderful care they provided to Gloria and to the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department for all of the trips to her home to help.

Memorial contributions can be made in Gloria’s honor to the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, 779 Speer Rd, Cooperstown, PA 16317, and/or to the Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 343, Titusville, PA 16354.

To send online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

